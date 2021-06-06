new haven

New Haven Firefighter Back in Hospital With Lung Complications After Being Injured in House Fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Haven firefighter that was injured during a fatal house fire is back in the hospital with lung complications, according to his family.

Lt. Samod Rankins is at Yale New Haven Hospital with what his family describes as lung complications.

“Im wishing Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery. Our entire community is indebted for his service and pulling for him," New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Rankins was released from Bridgeport Hospital on May 23 after being badly hurt in a fire on Valley Street in New Haven.

He has been recovering after being found unconscious along with firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. who died in the line of duty.

Ricardo Torres Jr., a 30-year-old father of one son with another due this summer, died last Wednesday in the line of duty when he went into a burning home on Valley Street in New Haven, to rescue people and fight the fire.

More details about Rankins' condition were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven fire departmentsamod rankinslung complications
