New Haven Firefighter Released From Second Hospital Stay: Family

A New Haven firefighter who was injured during a fatal house fire has been released from the hospital after a second stay brought on by lung complications, according to his family.

Lt. Samod Rankins was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for what his family describes as lung complications. On Tuesday his family confirmed he was back at home recovering, and asked that visitors hold off until next week.

Rankins was originally released from Bridgeport Hospital on May 23 after being badly hurt in a fire on Valley Street in New Haven.

He has been recovering after being found unconscious along with firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. who died in the line of duty.

Ricardo Torres Jr., a 30-year-old father of one son with another due this summer, died last Wednesday in the line of duty when he went into a burning home on Valley Street in New Haven, to rescue people and fight the fire.

This article tagged under:

new havennew haven fire departmentsamod rankinslung complications
