New Haven fireworks show awes families in attendance

The skies above New Haven were lit up as the city held its annual fireworks show for the Fourth of July. That brought families out to celebrate the holiday.

“I always like fireworks,” six-year-old Thiago said.

The show in the sky did not disappoint for families in New Haven for the Fourth of July. They flocked to the fields at Wilbur Cross High School to get good seats to see the roughly 25-minute show.

“I’m excited for fireworks and this man too,” Adriana Alves of New Haven said watching the show with her son Thiago.

For many, it’s a time for family bonding as they waited.

“I’m happy because I’m together with my son for this special event,” Alves said.

It also meant getting some sweet treats to cool down like the ones sold at Keith’s Ice Cream truck. The owner Keith Capozzi always has a smile on his face while serving.

“I love people. I enjoy people. I enjoy serving people and talking to people,” he said.

He says the Fourth of July events and festivals marks his busiest time of the year in terms of sales.

“Sometimes you got 300, 400 people,” Capozzi said.

As the rockets burst in the air, some took time to reflect on the significance of the holiday.

“The liberty of the United States. The freedom,” Iris Saunder of New Haven said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says the fireworks show cost the city $30,000 with 700 shells being shot in the air.