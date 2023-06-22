New Haven Grand Avenue Bridge closed to vehicles once again

The Grand Avenue Bridge in New Haven is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic due to a mechanical failure, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Wednesday in a notice to residents.

The most recent closure comes less than 18 months after the swing bridge reopened to the public after a nearly two-year-long renovation. The city also briefly closed the bridge earlier in June due to a mechanical issue.

A similar "mechanical failure in the locking mechanism" caused Wednesday's closure, according to Elicker.

It is unclear when the bridge, which connects the Fair Haven Heights and Fair Haven neighborhoods, will reopen to traffic.

While the bridge is repaired, Elicker said drivers should use the Ferry Street Bridges and other alternative routes to cross the Quinnipiac River.

The Grand Avenue Bridge remains open to foot and bike traffic and is safe for pedestrians, according to Elicker.