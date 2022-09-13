New Haven Grand Prix Returns on Friday

The New Haven Grand Prix is returning to the Elm City on Friday.

Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to compete at speeds of 25 to 40 miles per hour on a four-corner route.

There will be six twilight races on the upper green and old campus of Yale University. The races include youth, amateur and professional.

The riders will start on Chapel Street, take a right on High Street, a right on Elm Street, a right on Temple Street and then right back onto Chapel Street.

There will also be a street and food festival, event organizers said.

Anyone wanting to participate can register here by Thursday. Number pick up for all events will be at the intersection of College and Chapel streets starting at 3 p.m. on race day and will stay open until 15 minutes before each race starts.

The event runs from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and is sanctioned by USA Cycling.

More information about the New Haven Grand Prix can be found here.