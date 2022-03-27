New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond to Run for Secretary of the State

Maritza Bond, who currently serves as the Director of Health for the city of New Haven, has officially declared her candidacy for Secretary of the State.

“Today, I am thrilled to announce that I am officially joining the race for Secretary of the State. Since announcing my exploratory campaign months ago, it has been made clear to me that I am the underdog. Luckily, this is a position I am very comfortable with," Bond said.

Bond said she has already accomplished so much thus far, such as being the first in her family to attend college and the first Hispanic health director in the state of Connecticut.

Bond also led the city of New Haven throughout the pandemic, she notes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Now, I’m excited to pursue a new first: becoming the first Hispanic Secretary of the State," she said.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

Bond, who was the public health director for Bridgeport and now New Haven, managed hundreds of employees and multi-million dollar budgets. She said it's what helps differentiate her from the crowded field.

Bond, who is a Democrat, has a campaign platform focuses on establishing no-excuse absentee ballot voting, early voting and making the office more business-friendly. She believes her experience in a leadership role as the public health director for the city of Bridgeport and now New Haven helps her stand out.

"I believe my background in public health is my biggest asset. Throughout my career, I have thrived on finding ways to improve people’s lives by making the government work for them. And I’ve done this not from sitting behind a desk, but from learning from and listening to the very people I am tasked to serve every day," Bond said.

Maritza holds a master's degree in public health, with an MPA certificate in nonprofit management, from the University of Connecticut. She earned her bachelor's degree in public health from Southern Connecticut State University, specializing in health promotion.

In September of 2021, Bond formed an exploratory committee for statewide office.