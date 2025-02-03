New Haven to highlight 2024 progress and 2025 goals in State of the City address

New Haven’s mayor is preparing to give his annual State of the City address on Monday night.

Mayor Justin Elicker was first sworn into office in January 2020, marking Monday’s event as his fifth time addressing the Board of Alders.

Ahead of the speech, Elicker said he will be discussing the city’s progress in 2024 as it relates to public safety, housing, education, upcoming goals for 2025 and more.

In regards to the nation’s housing crisis, Elicker said the City of New Haven is leading the way in the State of Connecticut, with 500 building permits approved in 2024 and more on the way.

“We have over 7,000 units in the pipeline, meaning in construction or completing their financing and likely to be moving forward soon,” Elicker said.

Elicker said he will also be discussing education and how to increase the school district’s budget on the state level.

"Our schools are really underfunded. We've done our part on the city side to dramatically increase the funding, 50% of the budget over the past five years but we want to see movement on the state side," Elicker said.

As it relates to public safety, Elicker said the homicide rates in the city have gone down, as well as lesser offenses such as motor vehicle thefts.

He credited the improvement to the technology being implemented by the New Haven Police Department.

“New cameras and stop sticks, to make sure that we stop people from stealing cars, those types of things and expanding a lot of our work with outreach programs and other initiatives,” Elicker said.

The mayor added he will also be addressing the challenges the city will face under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m going to lay that out tonight and underscore that in New Haven we always do things together," Elicker said.

He went on to say he is looking forward to standing up together as a community in the face of adversity.

“What makes me really proud in this moment is that we come together, we support each other and we ensure that these efforts to divide us and to pick one group against another are not tolerated in New Haven," Elicker said.