New Haven Home Struck by Stray Bullet

A New Haven home was struck by gunfire on Monday afternoon and police said the house was not the target of the shooting.

The home on Valley Street was hit during a shooting on South Genesee Street one block over, according to New Haven police.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police initially responded to Whalley Avenue between Amity Road and Pond Lily Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Police said the home was not the intended target and no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

