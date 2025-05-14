New Haven invites residents to register RING cameras to help solve crimes

The City of New Haven announced a new program in efforts to help the police department solve crimes faster with the community's help.

On Wednesday, Mayor Justin Elicker announced the Residential Camera Registry Program which invites residents with a RING doorbell camera to register their devices to allow investigators to collect video evidence more efficiently.

“Registering your camera does not allow the New Haven Police Department to have live video stream of your camera's footage, it only enables investigators to know a camera is present at a location and then easily request the videos,” said Mayor Elicker.

The push for more video footage comes after the city’s police department said technology played a major role in helping detectives identify a suspect in a murder that happened at Evergreen Cemetery on May 2.

New Haven Assistant Police Chief David Zannelli said detectives were able to secure an arrest on May 6, largely thanks to video from city-wide cameras and individual RING cameras.

“It’s very, very important to us just having more eyes out on the street when a crime occurs so that we can use that information to catch the individuals,” Mayor Elicker said.

The program has no cost and is available to any New Haven resident with a RING camera device.

Some in New Haven believe it's a good initiative that can help promote a partnership between the police department and the community.

"If we have the opportunity to help out we should, so I think the cameras are a great idea, and I love the initiative that they're trying to work with the community rather than force people,” Anthony Suraci said.

Larry Munson added it's a step in the right direction to help the police.

“It's a great idea, I think the quicker they can respond to an incident, the more advantage they have.”