All programs at the New Haven Jewish Community Center are closed today after a threat was received to the building.

The Jewish Federation of New Haven said a threat was called into the JCC building earlier today and the building was immediately evacuated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the time it will take to ensure every inch of our property is properly inspected, all JCC programs will be closed for the day. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven (@JewishNewHaven) June 22, 2021

Out of an abundance of caution and due to how long it will take to inspect the property, officials said all JCC programs are closed for the day.

It's unclear if the JCC will reopen as scheduled tomorrow.