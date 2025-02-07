New Haven joins other jurisdictions across the country in lawsuit against Trump administration

New Haven has joined several cities and local jurisdictions across the country in filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Friday.

The lawsuit is over executive orders targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that prohibit the use of local law enforcement and other resources to help federal immigration officials with carrying out enforcement actions in detaining undocumented immigrants.

One executive order in question cuts off federal funds to jurisdictions that fail to provide those resources for federal immigration officials.

In July 2020, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker issued his own executive order affirming New Haven as a "welcoming city" with policies preventing city workers from asking about immigration status and preventing New Haven police from initiating contact with ICE over specific individuals.

Elicker says withholding federal funds is dangerous for the residents of New Haven.

“The impact that it has on cities like New Haven is it makes our community less safe. It attempts to force our police department to do the work of the federal government. That is not our job," Elicker said at a news conference Friday evening.

The coalition of juridictions is being led by the City and County of San Francisco, California, Santa Clara County, California, Portland, Oregon, and King County, Washington.

Other jurisdictions are expected to follow suit in the next few days and weeks.

The lawsuit is being filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.