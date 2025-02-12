New Haven looks to redevelop historic Goffe Street Armory

The City of New Haven is once again discussing the future of the historic Armory building on Goffe Street.

The building was given to New Haven years ago and has sat untouched due to its deteriorating conditions.

In October, the City of New Haven unveiled a mural on one of the sides of the building. Just a couple of months later, city officials are taking a serious look at the building’s future use.

“We’re narrowing in on a potential solution that has three components to it, one is housing, in particular affordable housing, two is a vocational school or career pathway school and then three is some other community type of use,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

The redevelopment of the Goffe Street Armory is in the very early stages of planning; the city has received a $250,000 state grant to assess the building's possible design, according to Elicker.

He said the City of New Haven has applied for an $8 million grant from the state’s community investment fund to repair the building.

“Fix the roof, remove the asbestos and other pollutants so that it brings us to the next step towards a long-term development," Elicker said.

Pastor Steven Cousin, who holds church services at Bethel AME Church located across the street from the Armory building, has seen the building abandoned for years and believes it has great potential.

"All options are good, all options are needed, it just comes down to the execution,” Cousin said.

As it relates to the vocational school, Cousin said it's a service that is desperately needed in the city.

"To actually give our youth more options, more possibilities, more different possible avenues for careers, so if the city is willing to invest in it, I really believe the community will buy into it," Cousin said.

He added while he is hopeful for the building’s transformation, he has some hesitancy on the project’s potential progress due to its proximity to a correctional facility.

“I know there's conversation about the correctional facility potentially being moved or relocated or shut down, is that going to be part of the overall development for this area? That’s more of a conversation that I’m willing to listen to and will see what will come about," Cousin said.