New Haven man arrested after missing Connecticut teen found 45 miles from CT-NY border

A missing Connecticut teen was located in New York on Sunday after local police arrested a suspect in connection with her disappearance.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Montgomery Chief of Police John Hank said officers were alerted just before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday to be on the lookout for a 24-year-old New Haven man wanted in connection with a missing 15-year-old girl from Connecticut.

Officials located the suspect’s vehicle in Montgomery — 45 miles from the Connecticut state border — after Connecticut State Police traced the location of his cell phone to the area of Route 747 and Route 17K, Hank said.

The suspect, who Hank said police found alone in the vehicle, reportedly told officers that “he told the missing juvenile to run from the vehicle” when police began approaching.

With the assistance of a neighboring police department, officers used a search and rescue K-9 and a drone to locate the missing Connecticut teen in a nearby wooded area, according to Montgomery police.

Police found the teen “in good health,” transporting her to a local hospital to be evaluated and reunited with her family.

The suspect was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Upon being arraigned, he was served a protective order for the victim and released on his own recognizance.