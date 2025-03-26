New Haven man arrested in connection to road rage shooting on I-91 in Windsor

A New Haven man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 91 in Windsor that left one person injured on Tuesday night.

Troopers received a call about a road rage incident that led to a shooting on I-91 South near exit 35 around 4:40 p.m. It was reported that a victim was traveling on the highway in the HOV lane when a Honda Pilot was tailgating them for a long time.

Near exit 35, state police said the Honda Pilot reportedly drove up next to the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, threw an object out the window at their vehicle and then sideswiped the victim's vehicle.

After sideswiping the vehicle, troopers said the male operator of the Honda Pilot began shooting out of the passenger side window at the victim. Investigators said approximately four rounds were fired and one hit the victim.

The victim's injuries were described as a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left arm. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Later, dispatchers were notified that the Honda Pilot fled the scene after the shooting and was last seen traveling south on I-91.

A State Police Sergeant in the area saw the Honda Pilot and attempted to stop it. The Honda Pilot reportedly engaged the sergeant in a brief pursuit before exiting the highway on Liebert Road and stopped in a commercial parking lot on Weston Street.

A felony stop was conducted and two suspects were detained. The driver and suspected shooter, identified as a 23-year-old from New Haven, was placed under arrest. Detectives said he had a suspended driver's license and did not have a permit to carry a gun in the state.

He is facing charges including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, evading responsibility of a motor vehicle accident, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and throwing objects at a motor vehicle.

He was unable to post a $250,000 bond and is due in court on March 26.

After talking with the Hartford State's Attorney's Office, state police said the second person who was detained was released from custody with no charges.