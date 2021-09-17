New Haven Man Charged After String of Crimes in Trumbull

A New Haven man has been arrested and accused of being involved in a series of crimes in Trumbull last year.

Jerome Campbell, 48, was faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny and evading responsibility for a motor vehicle accident.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The charges stem from events on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, when Trumbull Police responded to a one-car accident on Main Street. According to to police, Campbell was seen running away from the accident holding a gun, police said.

Officers then received a report of a man that had been robbed by gunpoint while he was sitting in his vehicle in the Route 111 commuter lot. That suspect was also identified as Campbell, according to police.

The following morning around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of shattered glass behind a residential home. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already left. Officers were able to identify the suspect as Campbell after reviewing video security footage of the incident, police said.

Officers eventually determined that Campbell left the area in a car stolen from a construction site on Main Street. That car was later recovered back in Bridgeport.

After investigation, police said investigators recovered evidence linking Campbell to the series of crimes.

Campbell’s bond is set at $75,000 and his court date was Sept. 16, 2021.