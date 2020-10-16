New Haven Man in Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle

A 32-year-old New Haven man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night and police are looking into whether a second vehicle also hit the man.

The man was struck on Sherman Parkway in New Haven, between Harding Place and Ford Street, around 8 p.m. and he sustained severe injuries, police said, and an ambulance transported him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Witnesses said the man was seen removing his clothing and walking in the street on Sherman Parkway.

Police said a 36-year-old New Haven woman driving a Mercedes-Benz was heading north on Sherman Parkway and she struck the man as she approached Ford Street.

The woman pulled over to the side of the roadway and remained at the scene, police said.

Officers are investigating whether another vehicle heading north then hit the man. The driver fled the scene and was last seen continuing north on Sherman Parkway toward Hamden, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous.