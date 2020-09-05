New Haven Man Killed in Crash in Meriden

A New Haven man has died after a crash in Meriden on Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a serious car crash and rollover on North Broad Street at Amity Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to officers, 37-year-old Eliezer Cotto, of New Haven, was driving south on Route 15 and traveled off the right side of road just south of the Broad Street exit.

Authorities said Cotto was ejected out of the vehicle then the vehicle caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the Meriden Fire Department.

Cotto was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Investigator A. Kery #432 of the Meriden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit (203) 630-6201.