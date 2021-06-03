New Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Tied to 2018 Hamden Shootout

A New Haven man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a robbery and shootout with a police officer at a store in Hamden in January 2018.

According to the New Haven State's Attorney, 34-year-old K'waun Cole exchanged gunfire with a police officer at the Krauszer’s Food Store at 1959 State Street in Hamden on January 24, 2018, during a robbery.

Cole pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and criminal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 12, 2021.

Police said at the time that the incident started when someone flagged down Officer Andrew Pfeiffer, who was in a marked vehicle and in uniform, about an armed robbery at the store.

When Pfeiffer approached the store, Cole shot at him and Pfeiffer engaged in a “tactical retreat,” according to investigators, but Cole encountered him again and they exchanged shots.

Pfeiffer was not struck. Cole was shot in the finger and torso and fled the scene, according to police.

Several departments and K9 units were called in to search for Cole, who was located around an hour later, hiding under a vehicle on State Street, and taken to the hospital.

Pfeiffer's use of force was investigated by the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad and New Haven State's Attorney's Office and determined to be justified, the state's attorney noted.