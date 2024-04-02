north haven

New Haven man struck, killed on I-91 North in North Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A New Haven man has died after being struck on Interstate 91 North in North Haven on Monday night.

State police said a man was walking in the northbound travel lanes of the highway near exit 9 around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man, later identified as 53-year-old Arthur Taylor, of New Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both sides of the highway were closed on Monday night. The area has since fully reopened.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or by email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

north haventraffic alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us