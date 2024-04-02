New Haven man struck, killed on I-91 North in North Haven

A New Haven man has died after being struck on Interstate 91 North in North Haven on Monday night.

State police said a man was walking in the northbound travel lanes of the highway near exit 9 around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man, later identified as 53-year-old Arthur Taylor, of New Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Both sides of the highway were closed on Monday night. The area has since fully reopened.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or by email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.