CT man that hit 10 vehicles after attacking trucker on I-95 is sentenced to prison

A New Haven man that allegedly attacked and carjacked a truck driver before crashing into 10 vehicles on I-95 two years ago has been sentenced to several years in prison, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Officials said the man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, execution suspended after 10 years to serve, and five years of probation.

Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls about a man running across the southbound lanes of I-95 South, near Exit 46 in New Haven on Oct. 12, 2021.

The man, who police identified as 52-year-old Frank Montes-Rivera, then carjacked a tractor-trailer, police said. He allegedly hit the truck driver several times with a metal thermos and then pushed him out of the tractor-trailer and onto the highway.

As Montes-Rivera drove drive off with the tractor-trailer, he hit 10 vehicles before crashing into the guardrail.

When Trooper Horatio Hinds approached the truck from the passenger side of the trailer and tried to talk to him, Montes-Rivera lunged at Hinds, who used a stun gun, and Montes-Rivera was taken from the truck onto the highway, police said.

State’s Attorney Inspector Herbert Johnson stopped to help Hinds and police said Montes-Rivera began to fight Johnson and Hinds as they tried to take him into custody. Montes-Rivera broke Johnson’s holster and police said Johnson was able to release Montes-Rivera’s hand from his firearm.

Montes-Rivera was arrested and transported to a local hospital. Police said he was under the influence of a narcotic or other substance.

Authorities say Montes-Rivera was found guilty of charges including robbery assault on a police officer and interfering. He also admitted to violating terms of his probation.