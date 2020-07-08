Clean Up Underway After 2.1 Million Gallons of Sewage Spills in the Mill River

Clean up is underway in New Haven on Wednesday after sewage spilled in the Mill River earlier this week.

Officials said the spill happened on Monday and by Tuesday at 1 p.m., the pipe was off.

Authorities estimate 2.1 million gallons of sewage went into the Mill River.

Crews are cleaning up the spill and officials said construction crews are replacing a pipe segment. There were plans in place to replace the pipe before the storm, however, authorities said the spill happened the day before the construction was set to begin.

As a precaution, nobody is allowed to swim in the Mill River until water testing results come back, New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond said. The results should be in this afternoon, she added.

The Health Dept. plans to conduct additional testing on Monday and Wednesday to ensure the water is safe going into the weekend.