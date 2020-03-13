New Haven Mayor Cuts Establishment Occupancies in Half to Fight Coronavirus

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has issued an emergency order to cut establishment occupancies by half in an effort to help contain the growing threat of the novel coronavirus.

The order will apply to all motion picture theatres, symphony and concert halls, television and radio studios admitting an audience and theatres, banquet halls, casinos, nightclubs, restaurants, cafeterias, and similar dining facilities (including commercial kitchens), taverns and bars with capacities of 16 or more, and takes effect Sunday.

“There is no question that COVID-19 poses a real threat to the health and well-being of our residents, and those that may be traveling to New Haven,” stated Mayor Justin Elicker. “In an abundance of caution, and to reduce the spread of the virus, we are enforcing that all establishments have their occupancies reduced by half,” he ordered.

The order will be enforced by the New Haven Fire Department.

Connecticut has six cases of COVID-19. Health officials are encouraging everyone to practice social distancing, which means avoiding crowded public places and large gatherings, and maintaining distance from others (approximately 6 feet) whenever possible.