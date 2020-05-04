New Haven Mayor, Police to Hold News Conference on ATV Crackdown, COVID-19 Pandemic

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the New Haven Police Department will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide information on a crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs and the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The briefing will be at 1 p.m.
Tune in then to watch news conference.
Local
Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates