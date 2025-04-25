New Haven mayor praises order preventing federal funding from being withheld to sanctuary cities

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker praised the preliminary injunction order issued by the U.S. District Court that prevents the Trump administration from holding federal funds due to New Haven being a sanctuary city.

A lawsuit was initially filed on Feb. 7 after the Trump administration went after 13 cities, including New Haven, that had policies that went against using federal funding to engage in immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit is over executive orders targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that prohibit the use of local law enforcement and other resources to help federal immigration officials with carrying out enforcement actions in detaining undocumented immigrants.

Elicker said that regardless of immigration status, local residents should feel safe when interacting with law enforcement and not fear that the federal government will impact their interactions with local government.

In July 2020, Elicker issued his own executive order affirming New Haven as a "welcoming city" with policies preventing city workers from asking about immigration status and preventing New Haven police from initiating contact with ICE over specific individuals.

The U.S Department of Justice has previously awarded New Haven nearly $6.4 million in federal grants, which have been used to help train police and give them better equipment, violence prevention program and other public safety initiatives.

The U.S. District Court's decision temporarily prevents Trump from being able to withhold that funding.

“This is an important victory for New Haven residents and millions of other residents in cities and counties across the nation that have been unconstitutionally and illegally targeted by the Trump Administration for enacting sound, smart and humane policies that are keeping our communities safe," Elicker said.

"We need to make sure our police department is working to fight crime and not commandeered to do the work of the federal government. We are very pleased with this ruling and that New Haven will be able to use lawfully obligated federal funds to further strengthen public safety in our city," he continued.