New Haven mayor shares priorities in 2025-26 budget proposal

The mayor of New Haven kicked off the city’s budget season by announcing the proposed budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

On Friday, Mayor Justin Elicker announced the city is proposing a general budget of $703.7 million to uphold the city’s current services.

The proposed budget is $24.6 million more from the previous year’s budget, however Elicker said they are steering clear of initiating new programs and from making significant financial commitments due to the uncertainty from the federal government.

“This is a city budget that is responsible and provides uninterrupted services for residents and supports our most vulnerable residents," Elicker said.

Elicker is also proposing a capital budget of $60 million and special revenue funds budget of $62.6 million.

In the proposed budget, the city looks to continue prioritizing education, public safety and housing.

As it relates to education, Elicker spoke about the state’s struggling public school systems and said New Haven is not exempt from limited resources due to a lack of state funding.

On the city’s part, the mayor said the City of New Haven has increased its share to New Haven Public Schools, but it's now the state government that needs to do its part.

“We have done our part, the City of New Haven and the Board of Alders have been very supportive of these increases of the Board of Education, we’ve increased our municipal share by over 50% in the past five years, which is a remarkable number," Elicker said.

While the mayor is not proposing any new programs, he would like to extend an existing education initiative.

“We’re proposing to put $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds into the extension of the New Haven tutoring initiative which has been hugely successful," Elicker said.

Shelly Hicks, the vice president of education at United Way of Greater New Haven, which leads the New Haven Tutoring Initiative, said they’ve been able to help over 2,000 students in the past two years with tutoring assistance from New Haven Reads and New Haven Counts.

"This funding ensures that students across New Haven have access to free high quality tutoring,” Hicks said.

Hicks said it would be wonderful to continue receiving funding to allow the program to go on.

"We're really thrilled that NHTI was included his budget so that we can continue this work,” Hicks said.

In regards to public safety, Elicker said the budget proposes $4 million for police body-worn cameras and additional funding to support the new police contract, which is helping to recruit and retain officers.

Another major component of the proposed general budget is $93 million for pensions.

“We are working very hard to address the long term liability of our pensions, we’re investing more than ever before and using more realistic estimates as to what our investment gains will have, it forces us to pay more into our pensions so in the long term, we hand over a city to our kids that’s more financially stable," Elicker said.

New Haven residents may also see a slight increase in mill rates, if the proposed budget is approved.

The budget proposes raising the mill rate by 0.9 or 2.3% - an increase from 28.50 to 39.40.

“Our taxes are high but they’re lower than many of our counterparts and we try as much as we can to keep them within reason,” Elicker said.

Currently, New Haven’s taxes are lower than Waterbury, Hamden, West Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.