New Haven Now Has 1,379 Coronavirus Cases, 49 Deaths: Mayor

There are now 1,379 coronavirus cases and 49 deaths in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

This is an increase of 55 positive coronavirus cases overnight.

Elicker said he plans to close Farnan Drive and English Drive in East Rock Park to car traffic starting Monday. He hopes residents will use these streets instead of the walking trails to avoid less interaction. Elicker said if this plan works out well, the city will explore other options to allow walking traffic only on certain streets.

The city is also facing a $15 million deficit as a result of the loss of revenue and tax dollars, according to Elicker. Collecting delinquent tax dollars typically makes up for the deficit, but residents are facing difficulties with the coronavirus outbreak.

The mayor and health director in New Haven held a news conference Saturday afternoon about COVID-19 and the impact on the city.

