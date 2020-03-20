New Haven Mayor to Hold Briefing on Coronavirus

The mayor of New Haven will hold another briefing on Friday afternoon to discuss updates on he city’s response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The briefing will be 4 p.m. on the steps of the Hall of Records.

The city has had seven positive coronavirus cases and additional presumptive cases.

To help stop the spread of the virus, New Haven, like Hartford, Hamden and Bridgeport. has banned gatherings of more than 10 people as of today.

NBC News is reporting 14,168 cases in United States and 205 deaths.

The state of Connecticut has 159 cases and there have been three deaths.