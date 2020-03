The mayor of New Haven will be holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday about the city’s response to COVID-19.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, along with New Haven Fire Chief John Alston, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes

and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will hold the virtual press availability from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There have been 22 positive cases of coronavirus in New Haven, according to statistics the state released on Tuesday.

