New Haven Mayor Warns of Unauthorized Motorcycle Event This Weekend

New Haven is sending a message to people planning to attend a large gathering of motorcyclists in the city this weekend: "Don't come."

A group called Eastcoastin is planning an end-of-the-season event in New Haven on Saturday.

Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven police want potential participants to know the event is unauthorized and there will be consequences for people who show up.

"Violators will be arrested and towing will be strictly enforced," the New Haven Police Department posted on Facebook last week.

Mayor Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss their stance on the event and to reiterate that it is not sanctioned. They will also outline the consequences participants face if they show up.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.