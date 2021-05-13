New Haven Mourns One Firefighter, Rallies Around Second Critically Injured

A New Haven firefighter who was in critical condition after a fire Wednesday morning is improving, according to fire officials.

Fire officials and the mayor held a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update after the fire, which killed one firefighter, Ricardo Torres, Jr., and left another, Lt. Samod Rankins, in critical condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

State police are investigating the fire.

Torres, 30, lost his life early Wednesday morning when he went into a burning home at 190 Valley Street to attempt to rescue people believed to be trapped inside.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the city has received an outpouring of support after the tragedy on Wednesday morning.

Torres also has a young family with another child on the way, according to Patrick Cannon, president of New Haven Firefighters Local 825.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Torres family. Those interested in donating can click here. GoFundMe has verified this page and that the funds will go to the family.

Lt. Rankins is at Bridgeport Hospital. He was listed in critical condition. Fire officials said Thursday that his condition is improving and the fire chief is at the hospital with him.

The two other firefighters, Tyrone Reed and Tyler Skolnik, were injured and officials said they have been released from the hospital.

Fire officials said one firefighter reported being lost and disoriented and a team that searched for the firefighter found two firefighters, Torres and Rankins, unconscious on the second floor.

City of New Haven Fire Services and NBC Connecticut

"He is a fighter," Elicker said of Rankins. He said he is optimistic, hopeful and there to support his family at a difficult time.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said he hired Torres and wants him to be remembered for doing what he loved to do and for people to know that he sacrificed his life to save someone else.

A firefighter was killed and another is in critical condition after a fire at a home on Valley Street in New Haven Wednesday morning.

“Since he was a child, he wanted to be a firefighter,” Alston said.

“It is a very difficult time in our department. Many of our members are hurting. We ask that the public keep them in their prayers,” Alston said.

The fire chief said that some of the firefighters will be numb, some will be angry, some will be sad and in the days to come, they will question whether they did the right thing. They did just what they were supposed to do, Alston said.

When their brothers were in trouble, they went and got them, Alston said.

“This is such a challenging time for our community and to lose someone that is truly a hero, that went into harm’s way to ensure the safety of others, this will be something that impacts us for months and years to come, but I am proud to be a part of the city of New Haven and a fire department that has responded with such compassion to the loss of a very important member of our fire department in the community,” Mayor Elicker said.

Today, we grieve as a City for our fallen hero and pray for another’s recovery. We extend our gratitude, prayers and sympathies to their family and to all who keep us safe. @NewHavenFire — Mayor Justin Elicker (@MayorElicker) May 12, 2021

“We lost a member of our fire department today and a member of our community, and I wanted to take a moment to say how proud I am of the way that the chief and the fire department have come together and supported the family at the hospital tonight, and at the fire station,” Elicker said.