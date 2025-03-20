New Haven nonprofit offers free construction academy

The development project ConnCAT Place on Dixwell Avenue is bringing impactful opportunities to the community even before being finished.

ConnCAT Place on Dixwell Avenue is a 7.5 acre multi-use development that broke ground in October.

Phase One of the development will include a workforce training center, a child mental health and family clinic, a daycare site, a grocery store, a food hall with restaurants, an outdoor plaza, and a 186-unit mixed-income apartment tower.

As part of the project’s development, Steve Driffin, director of programs with ConnCAT and Ian Williams, vice president of real estate development with ConnCORP decided to create a construction training academy where graduates will get the opportunity to work on the development of ConnCAT Place on Dixwell and with other contractors in New Haven.

The construction academy will focus on teaching people skills in construction, electricity, HVAC, carpentry, and plumbing.

On Thursday, 10 interested applicants came to the training academy’s first informational session where they learned about the academy’s expectations, including arriving on time, and having a good attitude.

Ian Williams greeted the group of men and women while advising them to take advantage of the academy’s opportunity to create a fruitful career.

Williams said the academy has been part of the vision that started 10 years ago.

“The promise was, allow us to build and renovate this neighborhood and we’ll bring and teach the people of the community within the neighborhood how to build, how to be part of this project.”

The training academy is set to begin on April 14, it will take place at the former Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.

Williams explained graduates will receive a certification and transcript that will give them an advantage when applying to apprentice programs.

“Once they get out on the site, they are paid, and once they complete the apprenticeship hours in whatever trade they’re in, then they start to make the big bucks,” Williams said.

Pat Medor, who owns Genexo Associates LLC, will serve as the lead instructor in the academy.

Medor said the construction academy is an incredible opportunity for people looking to learn a trade.

“Due to the technological age we’re living in nowadays the trades are essential to have, such as plumbing, electrical, carpentry, because we’re living in the times of AI and there are somethings AI cannot do,” Medor said.

Ultimately, the goal of the program is for other communities to pick it up and replicate it.

“Our goal, my goal, Steve’s goal is to develop a program that other communities, towns Bridgeport, Hartford, New Britain, come to us and say hey, can you show us how you got this off the ground, can you help us to do this,” Williams said.