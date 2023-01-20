New Haven Officer Describes Helping Man Threatening to Jump Off Bridge

As the usual traffic moved across the Ferry Street bridge last Friday, everything else stopped for Officer Shane Wityak and a man who stood near the top of that bridge.

“I could tell by his body language that he was kind of more open to conversation, so we took a soft approach,” said Wityak.

He spent 15 minutes on the bridge, talking to a man who called police to say he was going to jump.

“Just by his body language I didn’t have an immediate fear that he was going to jump. So, I just played it slower than sometimes we have to,” Wityak said. “So, once I was able to talk him away from the ledge he was on it was just a huge relief.”

The moments were captured on body camera video from another officer who was there. Wityak says they’re trained for these types of situations, and he says the department’s de-escalation training was key in talking to someone who was emotional, not aggressive.

“You still have to de-escalate someone’s emotional state, so the fact that he got to this state where he was considering what he was considering, it was just huge to be able to dip into that training and kind of talk him off of whatever was going on with him,” Wityak said.

And in the end, the man survived those dark moments, and asked for a hug. You can see the hug on the video and they held that embrace a lot longer.

“The last thing you want to do in that situation is kind of turn someone away,” Wityak said. “He was looking out to me there so just to be able to open up and give it to him, I think was huge for him.”

On Friday, Officer Wityak said he was planning to check in on the man who is in medical care.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can always dial 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.