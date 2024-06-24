New Haven police officer hospitalized after being assaulted by suspect

A New Haven police officer was hospitalized after being assaulted by a suspect early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the Fair Haven section of the city just after 12 a.m. Saturday for the report of a fight. When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Wesley Gill, attacking a female as a crowd of people tried to pull the attacker away.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the suspect when he turned and punched Officer Maribel Buccitti in the face. Officer Buccitti suffered serious facial injuries and a concussion and she was hospitalized for 24 hours, police said.

“This incident shows the dangers our officers face on every call, with this domestic dispute resulting in serious injuries for the officer," Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement. "The other officers on scene acted swiftly and professionally, with Gill being apprehended and taken into custody. As this incident shows, we are ready to respond any time of the day and night to anyone who needs help, even at the risk our own safety. I applaud Officer Buccitti and all the other officers of the New Haven Police Department for their courage and dedication.”

Gill was taken into custody and charged with assault on a police officer, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held on $250,000 bond.