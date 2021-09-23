new haven

New Haven Officer Involved in Fatal Las Vegas Crash Due in Court

The New Haven police officer facing charges in connection to a crash in Las Vegas that killed another officer last week is due in court Thursday morning.

New Haven police officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was originally scheduled to appear in court in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but it was postponed until today.

Ferraro is facing charges, including DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance resulting in death and reckless driving, according to Nevada court records.

Las Vegas police say Ferraro was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed Friday morning, killing passenger Joshua Castellano, a fellow New Haven police officer.

Ferraro appeared in court in Las Vegas on Saturday where court records show his bail was reset to $100,000. He posted bail and was released on house arrest, according to court records.

As part of the conditions, Ferraro must stay out of trouble and is not allowed to have alcohol or drive, court records show.

According to Las Vegas investigators, witnesses in the area saw a 2020 Rolls-Royce speeding down a Las Vegas street before it crashed into another car, utility poles, and a fire hydrant around 4 a.m. on Friday. Police added that the car also flipped over several times after that.

Authorities said due to the impact, Castellano, 35, was ejected from the car and was given life-saving measures at the scene. He was then taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

In addition to Castellano, there were three other New Haven officers in the car, including Ferraro, who was driving, officials said. Two women from San Antonio, Texas were also in the car, according to the accident report from the Las Vegas Police Department.

The other passengers in the car and the driver of another car involved suffered minor injuries, police said.

New Haven Police Department
New Haven Police Officer Joshua Castellano

