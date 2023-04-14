new haven

New Haven Officials to Address Allegations of Larceny By City Employee

New Haven City Hall
NBC Connecticut

New Haven officials will hold a news conference Friday afternoon about allegations of larceny by a city employee.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson and other officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest warrant involving alleged larceny and the falsification of overtime records by a City of New Haven employee.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us