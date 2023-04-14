New Haven Officials to Address Allegations of Larceny By City Employee

New Haven officials will hold a news conference Friday afternoon about allegations of larceny by a city employee.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson and other officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest warrant involving alleged larceny and the falsification of overtime records by a City of New Haven employee.
No additional information was immediately available.
