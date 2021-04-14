new haven

New Haven Officials to Announce Efforts to Crackdown on Illegal Vehicle

Illegal vehicles on the streets of New Haven have been a plague on the city and its residents and the mayor and police will hold a news conference on Thursday about efforts to crack down on the problem.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and members of the New Haven Police Department will stand together to announce the enforcement of an amendment that the mayor’s office said strengthens fines and repercussions for people who ride illegal vehicles in New Haven as well as those who sell gasoline that fuels  those vehicles.

In December of 2020, the Board of Alders amended an ordinance, strengthening fines for those operating illegal vehicles on city streets, including pocket bikes, minibikes, dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and more.

It allows for fines to be issued for anyone who operates any motorized recreational vehicle in violation of the ordinance or any owner of any motorized vehicles who knowingly permits its operation.

The fine would be $1,000 for the first violation, $1,500 for the second and $2,000 for a third violation.

A statement from the mayor’s office said the amendment also strengthens violations for underage passengers. Those 16 years and older who ride as passengers on illegal vehicles are subject to a $250 fine.

City officials said any employers or owners of gas stations that sell gasoline to illegal vehicles will be given a warning. Any instance after that will result in a $100 fine per occurrence.

The news conference will be held at the entrance of the Edgewood Skate Park on the corner of Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street at 10 a.m.

