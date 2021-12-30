new haven

New Haven Officials to Give Update on COVID-19, Testing, School Reopening

Officials in New Haven will be giving an update at 3 p.m. today on COVID-19, testing capacity and school re-opening.

The news conference will be virtual and held at 3 p.m.

New Haven Mayor Elicker will be joined by Dr. Mehul Dalal, Health Director Maritza Bond, Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey and Emergency Services Director Rick Fontana.

Elicker said Wednesday that New Haven Public Schools are expected to open as scheduled on Monday despite rumors going around about the schools being closed.

Elicker said the city has every intention of opening up schools on Monday and is fully anticipating some challenges due to COVID-19 cases skyrocketing.

