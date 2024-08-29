New Haven officials welcome students back in-person at Mauro Sheridan Elementary

The start of the new school year in New Haven Public Schools kicked off on Thursday.

Students of Mauro Sheridan Elementary School received a special visit from the district’s superintendent, their school principal and the city’s mayor.

The three officials made visits to third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms.

Superintendent Madeline Negron said the reason they like to do a “welcome tour” is because they are able to capture the nerves and excitement of the first day back.

“It gives me an opportunity to go around, say hello, see how things are going and just that sense of hope for what the year will bring,” Negron said.

Negron said the district will continue to focus on school attendance and improving literacy while also prioritizing school culture and climate.

“I want to make sure that every single one of our buildings is a welcoming place for students, for families, I want kids to feel that they are connected, that they’re engaged," she said.

Meantime, Principal Sandy Kaliszewski shared she is excited to see student growth this year.

“We’re implementing something new called Datawise this school year. We’re very much a data driven school, but we did receive training on Datawise which is very specific strategies we’re going to implement this school year with our teachers to really take a deep dive in where our students are and how we’re going to get them to the next level,” Kaliszewski said.

The New Haven Public School district includes 41 school campuses and approximately 19,000 students.