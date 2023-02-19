new haven

New Haven PD Investigating After Pair Suffering From Gunshot Wounds Show Up at Hospital

Police in New Haven are investigating after two people that were suffering from gunshot wounds showed up at a city hospital.

Authorities say the pair showed up during the mid-evening hours. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Officials noted that it is unclear if these individuals were shot in New Haven or someplace else, as they have not determined the location as of yet.

It is unclear at this time if any charges are expected to be filed.

