New Haven PD to host Citizens' Academy to teach residents about police work

New Haven Police announced a new initiative Thursday to foster connection between the department and community.

The Citizens' Academy Program is a five-week course that will teach policing techniques and offer an inside look at the department and court system.

New Haven residents ages 21 and older can apply to the program. Applicants must submit to a background check.

The course will be held on Wednesday evenings between September 6 and October 4 at the city's Police Training Center.

Those interested in applying can email Lieutenant Jason Rentkowicz at jrentkowicz@newhavenct.gov.