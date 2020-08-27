New Haven Police Arrest 2 Men After Robbery, Pursuit, & Crash

Two men were arrested and are due in court today after a pursuit and crash on Tuesday night in New Haven.

According to investigators, they obtained an arrest warrant for Livingston after an armed robbery last week on Quinnipiac Avenue.

On Tuesday, New Haven Police attempted to stop 24-year-old Rayquan Livingston as he exited his car at a gas station on Chapel Street at Ferry Street.

Livingston and a passenger fled in his car after he noticed the officers.

On Farren Avenue, Livingston’s passenger, later identified as 20-year-old Malik Brown, threw a handgun and drug contraband from the car. Additional responding officers seized the gun and drugs.

As Livingston attempted to flee, he lost control of his vehicle on Farren Avenue near Chamberlain Street. The vehicle struck a tree and rolled onto its roof.

The investigation and arrest of Livingston was a collaboration of New Haven officers and detectives from the Patrol Division, Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the Shooting Task Force, and other task force personnel.

Both men are facing several charges.

For the robbery warrant, Livingston is charged with the following:

Robbery first degree.

Larceny second degree.

Unlawful restraint first degree.

Conspiracy charges.

For Tuesday’s incident, Livingston is also charged with the following:

Engaging police in pursuit.

Interfering with an officer.

Reckless endangerment first degree.

Reckless Driving.

Four additional motor vehicle violations.

Four failure to appear arrest warrants (New Haven, East Haven, Naugatuck, and Troop C).

For Tuesday’s incident, Malik Brown is charged with the following:

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

Weapon in a motor vehicle.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell.

An Infraction.

Rayquan Livingston and Malik Brown are due at arraignment hearings in Superior Court at Church Street. Livingston is being held on a $187,000 bail. Brown is being held on a $150,000 bail.