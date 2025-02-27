New Haven

New Haven police arrest driver accused of hit-and-run that left man severely injured

Police have arrested the driver they say hit and severly injured a man in New Haven in November.

Jamira Perry, 27, of New Haven, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to police, Perry hit a 63-year-old Wallingford man as he crossed Chapel Street around 9 a.m. on November 12.

Witnesses told police the car sped away onto Temple Street.

The victim remains hospitalized and has not yet recovered, police said.

Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Perry. She is charge with evading responsibility resulting in serious injury, impromper use of a marker plate, third-degree assault of an elderly person, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Perry was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Thursday.

