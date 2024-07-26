New Haven police arrest father accused of kicking, punching child

New Haven police have arrested a father who is accused of kicking, punching, hitting and dragging his 12-year-old child.

Officers responded to a market on Greenwich Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports and found a large crowd surrounding the father and people tending to the child.

Police said the father, a 42-year-old New Haven man, refused to get down on the ground and put his hands behind his back and instead yelled at officers and the crowd.

When the man tried to walk away, a police dog bit him in the leg, police said.

The child complained of head and leg pain from being kicked and had a swollen face and arms, according to police.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and police said the state Department of Children and Families responded to take custody.

Investigators said the father had a boxcutter in his pocket and video showed him kicking, punching and hitting the child with keys and dragging the child by the hair.

He was charged with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the second degree, interfering with and officer and breach of peace in the second degree.

He was also taken to a hospital to be treated for the dog bite and is in police custody.

Bond was set at $250,000.