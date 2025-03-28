New Haven police arrest man accused of organizing street takeovers

A man has been arrested for his role in organizing street takeovers in the New Haven area, according to police.

The man, who is in his 30s, was allegedly involved in the use of several social media accounts that organized street takeovers.

Police said officers with the Real Time Crime Center have been investigating street takeovers since early December 2024.

The accounts, including a YouTube page named "CTSTREETS203," allegedly posted videos over a span of several months, according to authorities.

Police said a New Milford man appears to have been the owner of the account. He was arrested and faces a charge for inciting a riot.

The investigation remains ongoing.