New Haven police arrest minor in shooting that left 21-year-old woman in critical condition

New Haven police have arrested a minor in connection with a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman in critical condition last month.

The victim was shot in the stomach and back in New Haven on Nov. 27.

Police responded to Blake Street near Whittlesey Avenue just around 9:30 p.m. and found the young woman in the back of the residence.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police said she is still under medical care.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for the minor. They did not identify the suspect due to their age.

The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit, and risk of injury to a minor. The suspect was held on $1 million bond.