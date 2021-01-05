New Haven Police Chief to Retire This Spring

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes is retiring from his post this spring, the mayor's office announced Tuesday.

The mayor's office said his last date has not been determined yet.

“New Haven is my home. I was born and raised here and served our community for twenty-one years. I am honored and grateful to have started here as an Officer and to rise up the ranks to Chief of Police. This fleeting moment—these twenty-one years—has been such a journey for me. I want you all to know that I’m still here, I still love this City, and I look forward to seeing you all in my civilian attire,” said Chief Reyes in a statement. “I am forever indebted to the residents of the City of New Haven, my coworkers, those lives that I have touched, and all those who have touched me over the past two decades. I will continue to be a resident here and spend more time with my family, who have been with me through thick and thin. This job is taxing on the mind, body, and spirit, and I salute all my fellow officers on their tireless work. I will miss you all greatly,” he concluded.

Reyes has been the department's chief for the past two years. His term was scheduled to end in January 2022.

Mayor Justin Elicker said he plans to look for an interim chief to finish out the term.

“Over the past year, I have worked closely with Chief Reyes and gotten to know him well. The Chief has provided consistent and guiding leadership to our Police Department through one of the most challenging years in recent history. New Haven has been fortunate to benefit from his integrity, strength of character, compassion for the community, and work ethic. I am grateful that the Chief has given us advanced notice to ensure a smooth transition. I wish the Chief all the best in his future endeavors,” Elicker said in a statement.