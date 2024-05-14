New Haven police continue crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riding

The City of New Haven and surrounding communities continue to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike riding in the city. The city police department is anticipating the usage of the machines to increase as the weather gets nicer heading into the summer months.

But they have already confiscated many from New Haven.

“Probably into triple digits stored in a couple different locations,” said Officer Christian Bruckhart with the New Haven Police Department.

He estimates they have roughly 100 in storage in secure locations in the city. The bikes and ATVs are stored next to a cruiser involved in a crash with an ATV on a closed road in New Haven, shown on dash cam video that has since gone viral.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The video shows the cruiser stop to block the road as the ATV approaches. Police say they were protecting a child in a stroller and person in a wheelchair you see the cruiser drive by seconds earlier.

“The cruiser was stopped when the ATV hit him, and he was protecting not only a child in a stroller, but a person in a wheelchair,” said Bruckhart.

In just the last four weeks since police have stepped up enforcement again in New Haven, they estimate they have already confiscated about a dozen ATVs and dirt bikes.

“In terms of complaints, this is probably one of the biggest quality of life issues people complain about,” said Bruckhart.

The department is enforcing in alliance with other area police departments and state police. This year with an emphasis on technology like drones and expanded city cameras. The tech, according to Bruckhart, is critical because of the danger enforcement can pose to officers and the community.

“I would say it’s more than a nuisance, its legitimately a safety issue for people,” Bruckhart added.

Earlier this year, a New Haven Officer broke his leg engaging with a rider. No arrests have been made related to that incident, according to Bruckhart.

“My thought was should I come over here again? Should I go with my daughter,” said Grace Serrano who often walks the path where the ATV/cruiser crash took place.

She said safety is top of mind because of the video she saw of the crash, but she hopes since the video has been widely circulated, other riders think twice before doing something similar.

“Hopefully not anymore so we can have a peaceful walk around you know?” said Serrano.

The rider in that crash is still recovering from serious injuries, according to police. Bruckhart hopes other riders will think twice before taking their bikes and ATVs on the road.

“The risks outweigh the benefits, you’re putting the public at risk, you’re putting yourself at risk, and you’re putting your property at risk,” he said.

Riders in New Haven are subject to potential criminal charges related to the misuse of the ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets, but per a local ordinance they can also be hit with fines starting at $1000.

New Haven police noted because this is a statewide problem, they are also seeking statewide solutions.