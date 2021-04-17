$10,000 in Guns Retrieved at New Haven Police's Gun Buyback Event

New Haven Police Department collected $10,000 in guns at a gun buyback event on Saturday, according to city officials.

The city offered gift cards in exchange for guns and the amount of the gift card depended on the type of weapon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, a $10 gift card was given for BB guns, $25 for single and double-shot (Derringer-style) handguns, $50 for rifles and shotguns, $100 for pistols and revolvers (handguns) and $150 for assault weapons.

$10,000 in firearms retrieved at the gun buy back today. S/O to NHPD and Swords to Plowshares. @SenBlumenthal @NewHavenPolice pic.twitter.com/Q2NPaPfQtZ — Gage Frank (@GageNHV) April 17, 2021

City officials said $10,000 in firearms were retrieved at the event.

No ID was required, no questions were asked and the event was 100% anonymous, authorities said.