New Haven Police Identify Victims of Double Homicide

Police have released the names of a man and woman who were found inside of a New Haven home on Sunday in what authorities have ruled a double homicide.

Police said the victims are New Haven residents Alfreda Youmans, 50, and Jeffery Dotson, 42.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment on Winthrop Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured people inside of the home, according to police.

When crews arrived, Youmans and Dotson were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Police said they were fatally shot.

According to police, the deaths are being investigated as a double homicide. Authorities have not released information about who may be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.