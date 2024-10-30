New Haven

New Haven police warns about people posing as officers in new scam

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

The New Haven Police Department is warning people about an uptick of scam callers posing as police and demanding money.

The callers are demanding money for arrest warrants and are asking for the payment through Western Union, gift cards and more, according to police.

According to police, the scam caller is notorious for using the names of current officers and supervisors to appear more legitimate.

Authorities ask that if anyone receives a call of someone claiming to be an officer and doesn't know if it's real, that you can call your local police department.

